Cardinals' John Brown: Listed as active in Week 17

Brown (illness) is active for Sunday's contest in Los Angeles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown followed a similar practice pattern to that of Week 15, when his DNP/limited/limited regimen translated to his most impactful outing since a midseason diagnosis of a sickle-cell trait. During that shootout with the Saints, he sprung for a 30-yard touchdown among five receptions for 81 yards. Brown will attempt to strike again against a Rams defense that has given up 11 touchdowns to wide receivers over the last six games.

