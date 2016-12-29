Cardinals' John Brown: No practice Wednesday

Brown (illness) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown last missed practice on Dec. 14 but followed up that absence with back-to-back limited sessions to close out the week. Such a regimen preceded his sole standout performance since he was diagnosed with a sickle-cell trait in Week 7 (five catches for 81 yards and one touchdown in Week 15 against the Saints). However, with nothing left to play for this season, the Cardinals may opt to hold Brown out of Sunday's game at Los Angeles with his future in mind.