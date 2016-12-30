Cardinals' John Brown: Questionable for Sunday

Brown (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Brown being diagnosed with a sickle-cell trait ahead of Week 7 has resulted in him being listed as questionable over the second half of this season. Although he's yet to miss a game since then because of illness, Brown's involvement has varied dramatically, making him a difficult fantasy option to count on.

