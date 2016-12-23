Cardinals' John Brown: Still considered questionable

Brown (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Seahawks.

Brown has regularly been deemed as questionable since the Cardinals learned of his sickle-cell trait, but that hasn't prevented him from suiting up lately. Although he endured a four-game stretch with just one catch, Brown resurfaced with five receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown last weekend, and will hope for another good showing despite a tough matchup Saturday.