Bethel accrued 39 tackles (37 solo), six passes defended (including an interception for a touchdown), one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 16 contests during the 2016 season.

Near the end of the 2015 season, the Cardinals inked Bethel to a three-year, $15 million contract extension, seemingly with the knowledge that veteran cornerback Jerraud Powers was on the way out as a free agent. Both Powers and Tyrann Mathieu (torn ACL) missed time down the stretch, forcing Bethel into the starting lineup in six of the last seven contests (including playoffs). With 38 tackles and one interception during that stretch, Bethel impressed enough to be penciled into the starting corner spot opposite Patrick Peterson in the offseason. However, Bethel's story took a turn for the worse with April foot surgery, which held him out of the offseason program, was aggravated in early July, and contained him to a special teams role once Week 1 arrived. As the secondary took hits on the injury front, Bethel earned three starts over the final eight games -- Weeks 10, 16, and 17 -- in which he tallied 17 tackles and the pick-six. If the starting CB for most of the year, Marcus Cooper, returns after dabbling in unrestricted free agency, Bethel will have competition for a starting gig on this occasion.