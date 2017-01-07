Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Averages 8.7 YPC, scores two TDs in 2016

Williams tallied 18 carries for 157 yards and two touchdowns during the 2016 season.

Although he was active in each of the Cardinals' last 10 contests, Williams only received touches over the last four, during which he displayed plenty of explosiveness. Particularly noteworthy was a 49-yard TD dash in Week 15 sans one of his shoes, but he was able to ditch a change-of-pace role in the season finale after David Johnson suffered a nasty knee injury. Acting as the top RB over Andre Ellington for the final three quarters, Williams made sure the Rams respected the ground game with 12 rushes for 60 yards and his other score of the campaign. During his three-year stint in Arizona, Williams has surely impressed in his brief showings, averaging 5.6 YPC and reeling off four runs of 20-plus yards among his 98 carries. Both Ellington and Chris Johnson (groin) enter the offseason as unrestricted free agents, meaning general manager Steve Keim may opt for the cheap and younger option (Williams) as the primary backup to the All-Pro that is David Johnson.