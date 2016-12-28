Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Earns just two offensive snaps Saturday

Williams took the field for just two of the Cardinals' 60 offensive snaps during Saturday's 34-31 victory at Seattle.

Less than one week removed from an electric 49-yard dash to the end zone, Williams reverted to his non-existent role in the Cardinals' offense with David Johnson acting as a battering ram against the Seahawks. Williams was lucky to escape the game with a touch to his name, a six-yard catch at the tail end of the third quarter. However, outside of receiving 12 offensive snaps in Week 15, he's managed just eight in his other four opportunities on offense this season, ensuring his status as a persona non grata in fantasy.