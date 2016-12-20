Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Records 49-yard TD run Sunday

Williams notched three carries for 63 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown run, during Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Digging deep into the playbook with postseason hopes hanging by a thread, head coach Bruce Arians used Williams on the second play from scrimmage, during which the running back fumbled on an aborted play due to offsides on the defense. Five plays later, though, Williams capped the drive with a lengthy dash to the end zone from midfield without one of his shoes. Later, on the Cardinals' first possession of the second half, he lined up in the wildcat formation, handing off to David Johnson for a five-yard gain. Although 12 (of 59) offensive snaps is indicative of his standing in a backfield dominated by Johnson, Williams was the primary running back in situations in which Johnson was lined up as a wide receiver, which could forecast his usage over the final two games of the campaign.