Minter racked up 81 tackles (59 solo), including a career-high 3.5 sacks, in 16 games during the 2016 season.

Throughout his fourth campaign, Minter was jostling for the team lead in tackles with Deone Bucannon (ankle) and Tony Jefferson (knee), only to finish third behind the duo, despite both landing on injured reserve within the final three weeks. After being contained to special teams as a rookie and LB depth in 2014, Minter has earned at least 88 percent of the defensive snaps in both of the last two seasons. In fact, the inside linebacker hasn't missed a contest during that stretch, averaging 5.5 tackles per game along the way. Nevertheless, he's only forced one turnover in his career to date, so he may not be as desirable as an unrestricted free agent when the market opens on March 9.