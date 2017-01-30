Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Contemplating retirement

Fitzgerald (undisclosed) is contemplating retirement and the Cardinals hope to receive a decision on his future by mid-February, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Fitzgerald has been in discussions with coaches and members of Arizona's front office regarding his future, which may be influenced by quarterback Carson Palmer's potential retirement as well. At 33 years old, Fitzgerald previously was reported to have told his friends that he expected 2016 to be his final NFL season. However, after leading the league with 107 receptions this term, it's clear Fitzgerald can still perform at a high level, making his decision less straightforward. Although the Cardinals' season has only been over for about a month now, the team hopes Fitzgerald will inform them of his decision sooner than later for offseason planning purposes, so news of Fitzgerald's plan could surface in the near future.