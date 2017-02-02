Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: "Definitely returning" for 2017 season

Fitzgerald (undisclosed) is "definitely returning" in 2017, ESPN's Jim Trotter reports.

Fitzgerald was known to be mulling retirement this offseason, but after taking the time to weigh his options, it appears he isn't yet ready to hang up the cleats. Fantasy players should rejoice, as it's clear the All-Pro wideout has plenty left in the tank after pacing the entire league in receptions last season. However, his value in 2017 is contingent upon Carson Palmer's own retirement decision. Should the quarterback return for another season, Fitzgerald will likely remain the go-to receiving option in Arizona for yet another year. If he doesn't, the entire Cardinals offense could suffer.