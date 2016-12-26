Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Held to 31 yards Saturday

Fitzgerald hauled in all four passes for 31 yards during Saturday's 34-31 victory in Seattle.

Entering Week 16 as the NFL's leader in receptions, Fitzgerald again put up an uninspiring line, at least in the fantasy realm, but matching his season-low target count didn't help matters. Perhaps his primary contribution to the game was an eight-yard reception with 27 seconds remaining to transform a potential 51-yard field goal to a more manageable 43-yarder, which Chandler Catanzaro nailed through the uprights as time expired. With 14 receptions (on 22 targets) for 100 yards over the last three weeks, Fitzgerald's 13th NFL season isn't ending on a high note. However, after notching 100 catches for the fourth time in his career Saturday, he sits just 20 yards shy of his eighth 1,000-yard campaign.