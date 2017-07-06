Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Looking forward to age-34 season

Fitzgerald shouldn't have any problem maintaining relevance in his age-34 season after finishing in a tie for second with 63 catches from the slot in 2016, Cam Mellor of Pro Football Focus reports.

Although he posted a career-worst 9.8 YPC and hauled in only eight receptions of 20-plus yards last season, Fitzgerald has become a maestro from the slot in the twilight of his career. In fact, after leading the NFL in catches for the second time in his 13 campaigns, he's one of just two receivers (also, Antonio Brown) to rack up at least 100 receptions and 1,000 yards in both 2015 and 2016. A healthier John Brown could certainly carve into Fitzgerald's target share this season, while David Johnson will continue to be dynamic as a rusher and receiver. Having said that, Fitzgerald intends to address his playing future in training camp, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, meaning the wideout may soon be motivated to walk away at the top of his game.