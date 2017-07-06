Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Looking forward to age-34 season
Fitzgerald shouldn't have any problem maintaining relevance in his age-34 season after finishing in a tie for second with 63 catches from the slot in 2016, Cam Mellor of Pro Football Focus reports.
Although he posted a career-worst 9.8 YPC and hauled in only eight receptions of 20-plus yards last season, Fitzgerald has become a maestro from the slot in the twilight of his career. In fact, after leading the NFL in catches for the second time in his 13 campaigns, he's one of just two receivers (also, Antonio Brown) to rack up at least 100 receptions and 1,000 yards in both 2015 and 2016. A healthier John Brown could certainly carve into Fitzgerald's target share this season, while David Johnson will continue to be dynamic as a rusher and receiver. Having said that, Fitzgerald intends to address his playing future in training camp, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com, meaning the wideout may soon be motivated to walk away at the top of his game.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Feels 'much better' physically•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: "Definitely returning" for 2017 season•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Contemplating retirement•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Opts out of Pro Bowl•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Records sixth TD of season Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Held to 31 yards Saturday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Forgetting Brandon Marshall?
Dave Richard crunches the numbers on Brandon Marshall's personal stats and tendencies in the...
-
Ranking the Cowboys in Fantasy
The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in football, and elite receiver and a good young...
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....