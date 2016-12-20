Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Notches team-high seven catches Sunday

Fitzgerald posted a team-leading seven receptions for 57 yards during Sunday's 48-41 loss to the Saints.

In a game featuring just three punts among 22 possessions, Fitzgerald's second contribution was a lost fumble that resulted in a Saints touchdown drive, wiping away the Cardinals' sole lead (7-3) of Week 15. The foible aside, he received nine targets but actually corralled seven of them, unlike last Sunday, when he recorded a season-low three catches. With 98 on the season, he boasts the top mark in the NFL, but more impressively, he has exactly one more reception through 200 career games than the inimitable Jerry Rice (1,116 versus 1,115). Fitzgerald will look forward to Saturday's divisional matchup in Seattle.