Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Opts out of Pro Bowl

Fitzgerald (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's Pro Bowl, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Urban didn't cite a reason for Fitzgerald's absence, but after Seattle, a divisional foe, announced Doug Baldwin as the replacement, they noted an injury was to blame for his DNP, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. Fitzgerald will thus embark upon his annual offseason travels, wherein he'll ponder his future in the NFL. Currently, he's locked up contractually through the 2017 campaign.