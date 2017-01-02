Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Records sixth TD of season Sunday

Fitzgerald reeled in five of seven passes for 43 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 44-6 victory in Los Angeles.

As Fitzgerald wraps up his 13th professional season, he was extending personal records on a weekly basis and setting the occasional NFL record. Sunday was no different, as his fifth and final catch of the day was a five-yard TD strike from Carson Palmer, ensuring a league-leading 107 catches for the campaign and becoming the first player the top the NFL in receptions 11 yards apart (2005 and 2016). While Fitzgerald is under contract for another year, he intends to take a wait-and-see approach with his future. If he's indeed laced up the cleats for the last time, he proved that he went out in tip-top shape, hauling in 71.3 percent of the passes thrown his way for 1,023 yards and six scores.