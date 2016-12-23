Cooper (back) will likely be held out of Saturday's game in Seattle, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports.

One of the Cardinals' starting cornerbacks, Cooper is experiencing a career season, with 66 tackles (60 solo) and four interceptions (one pick-six) in 14 games. His expected replacement is rookie Brandon Williams, but the latter is contending with back tightness himself. If Williams joins Cooper on the sideline, Justin Bethel would likely be called upon to work opposite Patrick Peterson.