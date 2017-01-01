Cardinals' Marcus Cooper: Listed as active Sunday
Cooper (back) is active for Sunday's game at Los Angeles, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Working with a back injury in tow, Cooper was limited in each practice this week. Nevertheless, he'll return from a back injury and take on his typical role as the starting cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson.
