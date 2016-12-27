Cardinals' Marcus Cooper: May play in season finale
Head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that Cooper (back) has a chance to suit up Sunday at Los Angeles, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic reports.
Held out of Saturday's win at Seattle with a back injury, Cooper's upcoming availability will receive some clarity, depending on the amount of practice he can fit in this week. If another absence is required, though, Brandon Williams is waiting in the wings for another start at cornerback.
