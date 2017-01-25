Cooper accounted for 69 tackles (63 solo), 11 passes defended, and four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, in 15 games during the 2016 season.

The Cardinals' presumptive No. 2 cornerback, Justin Bethel, entered training camp with an ailing foot and was unable to make inroads on the role. As the preseason unfolded, veteran Mike Jenkins (knee) and rookie Brandon Williams variously attempted to land the gig, but management eventually brought in Cooper via trade from the Chiefs as a last-ditch effort on Sept. 2. Cooper paid immediate dividends, as he tallied a pair of interceptions, including the touchdown return, in Week 2 during a demolition of the Buccaneers. Working opposite Patrick Peterson continued to pay dividends in terms of opportunity, and despite sitting out the penultimate game of the season due to a back injury, Cooper finished as Arizona's fourth-leading tackler. An unrestricted free agent come March, Cooper will likely garner interest on the open market, but for the right price he's a decent bet to land back in the desert.