Cardinals' Marcus Cooper: Questionable to play
Cooper (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Rams.
Cooper was held out of last week's matchup with the Seahawks due to a back issue. However, he managed to participate in every practice session this week and appears in line to limit his absence to one game.
