Cooper (back) has been officially ruled out for Saturday's game against the Seahawks.

It was reported earlier in the week that Cooper would likely be sidelined in Week 16, and the team confirmed that report Friday by officially ruling him out. His absence could loom large with a tough matchup against the Russell Wilson-led Seahawks on the docket. Brandon Williams, who is questionable with a back injury himself, would likely get the start in place of Cooper if he's able to play.