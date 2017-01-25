Golden secured 51 tackles (41 solo), including a team-high 12.5 sacks, and forced four fumbles in 16 games during the 2016 campaign.

In the Bruce Arians era, the Cardinals ranked in the top half of the NFL in sacks just one time in the first three seasons, boasting the sixth-most in 2013 with 47. With 35 and 36 in the subsequent two years, the front office was proactive last offseason, trading a 2016 second-round pick and disappointing guard Jonathan Cooper to the Patriots for Chandler Jones. The addition of Jones seemed to facilitate the development of Golden, who formed a fearsome pass-rushing combo with the Pro Bowler. Leading the league with 48 sacks this season, the Cardinals were one of two teams to roster a pair of double-digit sack artists -- also, divisional foe Seattle -- as Jones was right on Golden's tail with 11. Entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, Jones is a prime candidate to receive the team's franchise tag next month, at the very least. Maintaining consistency along the defensive front should help foster Golden's overall development.