Cardinals' Markus Golden: Records two sacks in Saturday victory
Golden registered a pair of sacks along with three tackles in Saturday's 34-31 win over the Seahawks.
After going without a sack in five straight games, Golden has notched four sacks over his last five contests to give him 10 on the season. The second-year linebacker is emerging as an elite playmaker, and will be worthy of a high draft pick in 2017 IDP leagues.
