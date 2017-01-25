Peterson supplied 51 tackles (45 solo), six passes defended, and three interceptions in 16 contests during the 2016 campaign.

After an offseason in which he underwent ankle surgery, Peterson proved his health in the preseason, getting a few possessions under his belt in both of the first two games. Over the course of the campaign, his practice reps were occasionally impacted, most notably by a left knee injury from a Week 12 battle with Julio Jones. At this point in his career, Peterson is rarely picked on, as evidenced by 21 combined passes defended over the last three years. The lack of looks inhibit his annual interception total and thereby his IDP potential. No matter, he's a mainstay within the Cardinals' secondary, with no DNPs to date through six seasons.