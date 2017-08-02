Anau signed with the Cardinals on Tuesday Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FMreports.
Anau is something of an unknown as he began his career at the junior college level before finishing out at Northern Arizona. He racked up 55 total tackles, including 15 for loss, in his final season with the Lumberjacks. He adds depth up the middle for the Cardinals, but he's far from a lock to make the final roster.
