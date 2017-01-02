Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche: Inactive for season finale
Nkemdiche (ankle) was inactive for Sunday's 44-6 victory over the Rams.
Nkemdiche hurt his ankle in practice on Thursday. The details of which remain unclear. With the Cardinals out of the playoffs, the Ole Miss product will look to return to full health in advance of his second professional campaign.
