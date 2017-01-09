Taylor, who earned 56 percent of the Cardinals' special teams snaps in 2016, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Within a backfield dominated by All-Pro David Johnson, Taylor was almost exclusively contained to special teams this season, earning just 11 snaps on offense. Meanwhile, Chris Johnson (groin), Andre Ellington, and Kerwynn Williams acted as change-of-pace options, depending on the health of the running backs behind David Johnson. Taylor may explore the upcoming free-agent market to learn if a backup RB role is possible elsewhere, but his proficiency as a special teamer may be enough for the four-year pro to remain with the only organization he's ever known.