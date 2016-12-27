The Cardinals placed Jefferson (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which will officially bring his breakout season to a close. Although he didn't record a tackle before departing Saturday's game in Seattle, he'll finish his fourth campaign with a career-high 96 tackles (78 solo), to which he tacked on five passes defended, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Expect Jefferson to be a hot commodity as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.