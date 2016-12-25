Jefferson sprained his MCL on Saturday against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The injury isn't believed to be serious, but it will likely keep him from playing in the Cardinals' regular season finale. Look for his level of participation in practice the rest of the week to shed light on his status.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola