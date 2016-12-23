Mathieu (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Mathieu featured in only two of Arizona's last six games due to a shoulder problem, which will see him end a second straight season on injured reserve. Coming off last year's ACL tear, Mathieu finished with merely 35 tackles, one sack and one interception in 10 appearances this term. With Mathieu unavailable for the final two regular season games, the Cardinals promoted safety Trevon Hartfield from their practice squad.