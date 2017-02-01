Head coach Bruce Arians relayed Tuesday that Mathieu's knee is "96 percent" and his shoulder is "100 percent," Mike Jurecki of FOX Sports 910 Phoenix reports.

The metronome of Mathieu's four-year career has been determined by his health, which has included a pair of season-ending ACL tears in 2013 and 2015. In the subsequent campaigns, he failed to uphold his standard from one year prior, though his stunted recovery from a shoulder subluxation afforded just two appearances after Week 8 in 2016. With his recovery from the latter injury complete, Mathieu will focus on beefing up the health of his right knee and aim for a resurgence in the fall.