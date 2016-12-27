Chargers' Andre Williams: Joins Chargers' active roster

The Chargers elevated Williams from the practice squad Tuesday, Adam Caplan of ESPN reports.

Following yet another running back's placement on injured reserve -- Kenneth Farrow (shoulder) -- the Chargers were again in need of a healthy body in the backfield due to the uncertain status of Melvin Gordon (hip/knee). While the team is taking a wait-and-see approach with Gordon, Ronnie Hillman will prepare as the starting RB for Sunday's season finale versus the Chiefs. Williams is thus an insurance policy in the event Gordon is unable to go in Week 17.