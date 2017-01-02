Chargers' Andre Williams: Rushes for 87 yards against Chiefs

Williams ran for 87 yards on 18 carries in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Williams took the lion's share of carries in his first bit of work of the 2016 season, just days after being elevated from the practice squad. The third-year player never caught on in New York's running-back carousel after being a fourth-round pick by the Giants, but could be worth holding onto in San Diego. He displayed the same kind of bruising style on Sunday that helped him rush for 2,177 yards as a senior at Boston College in 2013.