Chargers' Antonio Gates: Catches historic touchdown in loss

Gates caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

Gates' 111th touchdown catch was a historic one, as the veteran is now tied with Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in the history of the NFL. While the 36-year-old has suggested he will be back for his 15th season, it's clear Gates is beginning to succumb to Father Time as he limped his way to 548 receiving yards, his lowest mark since the 2012 season. However Gates still possesses an innate chemistry with Philip Rivers, particularly in the red zone, which has kept the veteran fantasy relevant despite an obvious decline in athleticism. With rookie tight end Hunter Henry flashing signs of brilliance it seems like only a matter of time until Gates is surpassed on the depth chart, but that doesn't necessarily mean the ageless wonder will fade off into obscurity. Perhaps more damaging to his fantasy value could be a full-scale coaching change, as the Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy on Sunday, kicking off what is expected to be a litany of moves to the coaching staff. While the Chargers have benefited from a productive two-tight end offense throughout much of Gates' twilight years, a scheme change could be in the cards with a new head coach and thus may put Gates in an uncomfortable position -- behind his younger counterpart in the pecking order.