Chargers' Antonio Gates: Posts season-high marks in loss

Gates caught eight passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's loss to the Browns.

One week after being held to just a single catch, Gates exploded against the Browns, factoring in plenty throughout the game. With Hunter Henry hampered by a variety of injuries, Gates saw a team-high 13 targets and converted that into season-high marks in catches and yards. Despite the solid performance Saturday, the 36-year-old is on track to post career-lows in targets, receptions and receiving yards in what could very well be his last year in the NFL.