Chargers' Asante Cleveland: Inactive for Week 16 versus Browns
Cleveland (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's Week 16 tilt versus the Browns, the team's official site reports.
The reserve tight end unsurprisingly will be in street clothes once again, as Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry, and Sean McGrath will handle the reps at the position.
