Chargers' Branden Oliver: Expects to begin running in January
Oliver (Achilles) is expected to start running in January, Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Oliver was placed on IR after tearing his Achilles in the preseason, kicking off what would a rocky season in terms of health for Chargers running backs. While Oliver is expected to be ready for spring practices, there's no guarantee he'll be practicing with the Chargers as the 25-year-old is slated to become a restricted free agent following the conclusion of the 2016 season.
