Mebane has fully recovered from the biceps tear he suffered last season, the Orange County Register reports.

Mebane was a welcomed addition to the defensive line during his first season with the Chargers in 2016, producing 21 tackles, a sack and an interception across 10 games. While he unfortunately suffered a torn biceps in Week 10 that forced him to finish the season on injured reserve, his return to full health should allow him to participate in the majority of the team's offseason program.