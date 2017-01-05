Hayward finished the 2016 campagin with 58 tackles and seven interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

The seven interceptions led the NFL, earning Hayward a Pro Bowl nod. After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Packers, Hayward exploded onto the season for the Chargers, taking on more of a role with the first unit after injuries to Jason Verrett (knee) and Brandon Flowers (concussion). With Flowers' future in limbo, Hayward will more than likely slot in as a starting cornerback opposite Verrett next season, forming what appears to be a solid duo for years to come. While the 27-year-old's interception numbers likely are unsustainable, Hayward's knack for creating turnovers could be a boon for IDP owners who play in leagues that favor such plays, and should offset his mild tackle totals.

