Mager (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Chargers promoted linebacker Carlos Fields from the practice squad to fill Mager's roster spot. Mager had established himself as one of the Chargers' starting corners before suffering a shoulder injury against Carolina in Week 14. Trovon Reed has seen a significant uptick in snaps with Mager sidelined and he figures to see a healthy amount of playing time in Sunday's season finale.