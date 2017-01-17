Chargers' Danny Woodhead: 'Ahead of schedule' in recovery

Woodhead is "six weeks ahead of schedule" in his recovery from an ACL tear in his right knee, Michael Gehlken of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

As he approaches the four-month mark in his rehab, Woodhead has already progressed to cutting, which bodes well for his personal goal of full health by the start of the offseason program. Where he'll be situated in a few months remains to be seen, though, due to his upcoming unrestricted free agency. If the Chargers keep him around as a complement to workhorse RB Melvin Gordon, Woodhead will help lead the charge in their relocation to Los Angeles.