Chargers' Danny Woodhead: Expects to be fully healthy for offseason program

Woodhead (knee) expects to be fully healthy for the start of offseason programs in April, ESPN's Eric Williams reports. "I feel really good, and we'll see as things get closer what happens. But as far as my injury, I'm not concerned with my injury at all."

While Woodhead appears to be progressing along well from his torn ACL which he suffered in Week 2, the 33-year-old isn't a lock to return to the Chargers, as the diminutive running back will hit unrestricted free agency this offseason. The emergence of Melvin Gordon likely doesn't help Woodhead's chances at returning, but given the veteran's chemistry with Philip Rivers, it would be a surprise to see him not return for his fifth season with the Chargers.