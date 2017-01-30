Chargers' Danny Woodhead: Offseason priority of Chargers

The Chargers hope to re-sign Woodhead (knee) this offseason, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Woodhead played in just two games this season before suffering a torn ACL. Although that severely restricted his output going into unrestricted free agency, the early timing of the injury has Woodhead expected to be fully healthy for offseason workouts. Whether those take place with the Chargers or not remains to be seen, but after workhorse second-year tailback Melvin Gordon (knee/hip) ended this season banged up himself, having Woodhead around would ideally enable Los Angeles to keep both backs relatively fresh in 2017.