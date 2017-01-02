Chargers' Darrell Stuckey: Hurts knee in season finale
Stuckey injured his knee during the Chargers' season finale Sunday against the Chiefs.
The Chargers' season is over and Stuckey will have plenty of time to return to full health in time for the start of the 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Chargers' Darrell Stuckey: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Chargers defensive back Darrell Stuckey heading to Pro Bowl•
-
Chargers DB Darrell Stuckey scores 53-yard TD vs. Patriots•
-
Chargers list 16 players on Week 6 injury report•
-
Darrell Stuckey signed to four-year deal with Chargers•
-
Six injured Chargers get the green light for Week 13•