Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Perryman (knee) was held out of Wednesday's practice session.
Perryman was forced to exit Saturday's game against the Browns after he injured his knee and was said to be day-to-day with the issue. It's unclear what the specifics of his injury are but his practice status for the rest of the week will give a better indication of his availability for Sunday's regular season finale against Kansas City.
