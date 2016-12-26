Perryman is considered day-to-day with his knee injury.

Perryman was forced to exit Saturday's game against the Browns due to his knee issue. It remains unclear what the specifics or the severity of the injury is for the time being. His practice status this week will give a better indication of his availability for Week 17.

