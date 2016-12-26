Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Dealing with knee injury
Perryman is considered day-to-day with his knee injury.
Perryman was forced to exit Saturday's game against the Browns due to his knee issue. It remains unclear what the specifics or the severity of the injury is for the time being. His practice status this week will give a better indication of his availability for Week 17.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Picks up seven tackles in loss•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Records nine tackles•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Earns 10 tackles in win•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Ruled out prior to Sunday•