Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Inactive for season finale
Perryman (knee) was inactive for the Chargers' 37-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Perryman injured his knee last week against the Browns but the details surrounding his condition haven't been specified. Jatavis Brown started in his place Sunday and led the Chargers with seven tackles.
