Perryman recorded seven tackles (five solo) and a sack in Saturday's loss to the Browns.

Seemingly every week Perryman is forced to leave the game with an injury, but yet the second-year player has still managed to find his way onto the field the following week, certainly a sign of toughness. However toughness doesn't translate to terrific IDP numbers, as Perryman will come in well under the 100 tackle mark for the second consecutive year. While Perryman is poised to surpass his career-high in tackles so long as he plays next week, his durability will likely hinder IDP owners from using him on a consistent basis.