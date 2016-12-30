Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Questionable to play
Perryman (knee) is questionable to play Sunday versus the Chiefs.
Perryman injured his knee last week against the Browns. While the details surrounding his issue remain unspecified, his potential absence would open up the door for Jatavis Brown to join the starting lineup.
More News
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Picks up seven tackles in loss•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Records nine tackles•
-
Chargers' Denzel Perryman: Earns 10 tackles in win•